Jean-Claude Van Damme accused of having sex with trafficked women in Romania, faces criminal charges: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Apr 03, 2025 07:56 AM IST

Representatives for Jean-Claude Van Damme, whose acting credits include Kickboxer, Double Impact, Street Fighter, have not reacted to the claims yet.

Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has been accused of having sex with five Romanian women he knew were trafficked. Several criminal charges have reportedly been filed against him in Romania. Also read: Jacqueliene Fernandez reveals why she was hanging out with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Selena Gomez

A criminal complaint has been filed against the actor with the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). (Instagram)
A criminal complaint has been filed against the actor with the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). (Instagram)

Jean-Claude Van Damme faces legal troubles in Romania

According to CNN affiliate Antena 3, a criminal complaint was filed with the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) against the Streetfighter star, 64, alleging that he knowingly engaged in sexual relations with women trafficked by a criminal group led by Morel Bolea, reports PageSix.

The complaint alleges that the married martial artist-turned-actor, 64, engaged in sexual relations with five women trafficked by a criminal group believed to be led by Romanian businessman and modeling agency owner Morel Bolea.

It further claims that the women were allegedly presented to Jean-Claude as a “gift,” and the alleged acts took place in Cannes at an event he organized, according to Antena 3 CNN. A timeframe for the alleged acts was not noted.

Attorney Adrian Cuculis, who is representing one of the alleged victims, told the outlet that the women “were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited”.

“At one point in Cannes, at an event organised by Jean-Claude Van Damme, several Romanians who are currently being investigated for the establishment of a criminal group and pimping allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women — photo models in Romania — for him to have sexual relations (with),” Adrian told the outlet, according to an English translation.

More about the case

According to Adrian, the case is part of a larger investigation into human trafficking and the trafficking of minors that began in 2020 by Romania’s prosecutor’s office.

Representatives for Jean-Claude, whose acting credits include Kickboxer, Double Impact, Street Fighter and Double Team, have not reacted to the claims.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
