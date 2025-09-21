Jennifer Aniston expresses interest in silent retreat and meditation during her next trip to India

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is looking to make her next visit to India a deeply spiritual one. In a recent interview with India Today, Aniston shared her desire to participate in a silent retreat and explore meditation as part of her journey, marking a shift from her previous, more cinematic experience of Indian culture. Jennifer Aniston want to plan a spiritual visit to India, aiming for a silent retreat and meditation. (AFP)

Jennifer expressed her interest in India's spiritual traditions

The actor, currently seen alongside Reese Witherspoon in Season 4 of The Morning Show on Apple TV+, opened up about her growing interest in India’s spiritual traditions while promoting the series.

“I would love to go… do a silent retreat and meditation,” Aniston said, reflecting on the kind of meaningful experience she hopes to have on her next trip.

She also reminisced about her earlier connection with India during the filming of Murder Mystery 2, which included an elaborate wedding scene set against a vibrant Indian backdrop. Laughing, she asked, “Does it count when it's Adam Sandler and me in wedding garb? The weddings are extraordinary, though. The production, the music, the dancing, it's exquisite. The wardrobe, the jewels, it’s unbelievable.”

While that experience gave her a glimpse of Indian festivities, Jennifer now hopes to immerse herself in the spiritual and meditative aspects of Indian culture.

Her co-star Reese Witherspoon also shared fond memories of India. She said that she would love to visit again, adding that she was so lucky to get to film there for a film called Vanity Fair with Mira Nair about 22 years ago. She called the experience ‘amazing’.

About The Morning Show

Both actors expressed gratitude for the love they've received from Indian fans, noting how The Morning Show's themes, especially its exploration of power, media, and identity, have resonated with global audiences, including in India. The Morning Show Season 4 premiered on 17 September and is now streaming on Apple TV+.