Jennifer Aniston says she's ‘over cancel culture,’ faces backlash for Jamie Foxx drama

Hollywood veteran Jennifer Aniston has found herself in the crosshairs of social media after voicing her thoughts on cancel culture. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, the former "Friends" star expressed her weariness towards the phenomenon, stating, "I'm so over cancel culture."

Jennifer Aniston faces backlash for criticizing cancel culture despite her own alleged involvement in attempting to cancel Jamie Foxx.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aniston, 54, added a touch of humor, acknowledging, "I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don't understand what it means." She further questioned whether redemption was now out of the equation. "Is there no redemption? I don't know. I don't put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket."

Yet, it appears the actress’s recent statement has sparked social media backlash, with netizens calling her out on a perceived contradiction. Aniston was herself accused of participating in cancel culture a few days prior when she condemned Jamie Foxx over a controversial Instagram post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Social media users wasted no time pointing out the discrepancy in Aniston’s stance. One user wrote, "She understood what it meant when it came to Jamie Foxx though?" Another added in, "Wasn't she just trying to cancel Jamie Foxx because she lacks reading comprehension?" The backlash prompted a reevaluation of Aniston's take on cancel culture, with one user stating, “She just threw Jamie Foxx under the bus like a month ago… Hollywood is insane.”

The drama that sparked this wave of conversations began when Jamie Foxx shared an Instagram post containing a line that was perceived by some as antisemitic. The post in question read, "They killed this dude named Jesus…what do you think they'll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove." This caused an uproar in which Foxx was accused of anti-semitism.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Foxx removed the post and issued a public apology to the Jewish community. In his apology, Foxx wrote, “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words has caused offense and I’m sorry.”

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended,” he added. “

Jennifer Aniston is currently gearing up for the third season of Apple’s "The Morning Show," which delves into the repercussions of a broadcast news program following allegations of sexual misconduct. The series aims to explore various aspects of the #MeToo movement that shook Hollywood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}