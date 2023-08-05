Jamie Foxx apologises for antisemitic post, Jennifer says, ‘I don’t tolerate hate of any kind'

Jenifer Anniston has come out to make her stand clear on the antisemitism row triggered by Jamie Foxx few days back with his social media post on Jesus. Actor shared a cryptic and since-deleted post to his IG that read as follows: "They killed this dude name Jesus...what do you think they'll do to you???!" Jennifer Aniston and Jamie Foxx get embroiled in antisemitism row

As obvious, his fans and critics didn't take it well and the actor faced severe backlash. The post was interpreted as antisemitic belief of ‘Jewish decide’ which the American Jewish Committee defines as “the charge that Jews bear eternal responsibility for the death of Jesus Christ.”

Jamie Foxx's cryptic post on Jesus has triggered severe backlash

The actor deleted the post later but not before fans noticed that it was liked by Jennifer Aniston. Distancing herself from the ‘Like Comment’ she took to Instagram to refute any claims that she might've been supporting any messages affiliated with Jamie's deleted post. "This really makes me sick," her statement began. ‘I did not ’like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds'

She further went on to add, ‘I do not support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind Period.'

Jennifer Anniston posts her statement on antisemitic post she liked on Instagram

Jamie Foxx too reacted to the backlash and apologised to the Jewish community stating, ‘I know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intention.'

He further went on to clarify, ‘I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with 'they' not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community.

Jamie was forced to apologise after netizens slammed him for his anti-semitic thinking. Even some compared Jamie's now-deleted post with Kanye West's antisemitism.

One user wrote: ''For crying out loud. Has Jamie Foxx gone full Kanye on us?''

"Did Kanye hack Jamie Foxx’s Instagram account?" Another user wrote.

However, Jamie's fan and supporters claim he was referring to Judas, ‘Jamie Foxx was talking about Judas betraying Jesus and yall turned it into him hating Jews.’

