Jennifer Aniston wears Manish Malhotra lehenga in Murder Mystery 2 trailer, fans love her 'Indian attire'. Watch

Actor Jennifer Aniston wore a lehenga designed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra in her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2. Instagram user Diet Sabya confirmed the same taking to their social media account. A person asked, "DS ji Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Indian attire for murder mystery 2... Any idea who Jennifer is wearing?" Diet Sabya shared the question on his Instagram Stories and replied, "@jenniferaniston in a @manishmalhotra05 lehenga." (Also Read | Murder Mystery 2 first look: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reunite in Paris this March)

The trailer of the film was released on Monday evening on Netflix's YouTube channel. In the trailer, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) have become full-time detectives, four years after solving their first murder mystery. The duo is invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.

As the festivities begin, Jennifer attends a function wearing a cream-coloured lehenga with matching jewellery. Adam, too, complemented her in a matching sherwani. Jennifer and Adam also shared the trailer on their Instagram accounts. They captioned the post, "We’re baa-aack…..March 31!! @netflixfilm." Reacting to the post, Manish's label, Manish Malhotra World dropped a white heart emoji.

Fans also rushed to the comment section praising Jennifer's look. A person said, "You're looking stunning babe..just awesome...in Indian attire. You've added another level of glamour to the dress." A comment read, "Never thought I'd see Jennifer in a lehenga omg she slayed." "Jen in Indian traditional attire," commented an Instagram user. "I never thought we would ever see you in an Indian attire - ghaghra choli," wrote a person.

However, a section of the people pointed out that the trailer showed Indian weddings in a stereotypical way. In the trailer, the groom comes atop an elephant. Talking about it, a person asked, as shared by Diet Sabya, "Why the hell is an elephant included in every Indian white wedding?" Sharing stills from the trailer, a comment read, "Adam's sherwani is not it. Jen looks very good! I mean it could have easily verged on tacky NRI (like the other outfits in the scene)."

Murder Mystery 2 is an upcoming comedy mystery film directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt. It is a sequel to the 2019 film Murder Mystery and stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Murder Mystery 2 is scheduled to be released on March 31 on Netflix.

