Jennifer Lawrence responds to Liam Hemsworth's ‘eating garlic’ before kiss jibe

Jennifer Lawrence has responded to Liam Hemsworth's jibe about their kiss on the set of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2014, Hemsworth had highlighted how uncomfortable he felt while kissing Lawrence.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth(Getty Images)

“Any time I had to kiss Jennifer was pretty uncomfortable. When you look at it on the outside it looks like a great picture. She’s one of my best friends. I love her. But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting," said Hemsworth in 2014.

In a recent interaction with host Sean Evans on First We Feast's hit YouTube series Hot Ones, Lawrence went back in time and talked about her kiss with Hemsworth.

"It was not intentional. It was just, like, what I was eating, and then we'd kiss! He should just, you know, get over it," said Lawrence.

However, in an interaction with people.com in 2014, Lawrence was all praise for Hemsworth and credited him for instilling toughness in her.

“I am a wimp about standing up for myself,” Lawrence admitted, adding that Hemsworth “taught me how to stand up for myself. I would always be like, ‘Please like me! Please like me!’ ”

“But there were times when I was really bad about that. It’s my biggest weakness – with negotiating, or even with people. Liam is always fair, he is always kind, he is always strong. He’s teaching me to toughen up a little bit, and it’s important. I need that,” said Lawrence.