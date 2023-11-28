Jennifer Lawrence shrugs off plastic surgery rumors: 'I'm just aging gracefully'

Jennifer Lawrence has set the record straight regarding all the plastic surgery rumors in the air. The Hunger Games star responded strongly in a recent conversation with Kylie Jenner for the interview, denying any allegations that she had undergone facial procedures and attributing her youthful appearance to makeup skills and graceful aging.

Jennifer Lawrence denies getting plastic surgery

Jennifer Lawrence poses before Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear collection presented Tuesday, Sept.26, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Jennifer Lawrence denied the possibility that she had cosmetic surgery, explaining instead that makeup has amazing transforming powers. "I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him, is convinced that I had eye surgery”.

The Red Sparrow actress emphasizes once more that she is not getting surgery for eyes—rather, she is only applying cosmetics. The plastic surgery rumors began circulating after Jennifer Lawrence attended the Dior Fashion Show. Netizens were quick to notice a dramatic shift in her appearance as compared to her earlier looks.

The actress responded to critics on social media, disputing rumors that she had a nose job or lip fillers, asserting that her transformed appearance is simply a result of graceful aging. Further stating that she lost the baby weight, Jennifer said: “I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging”. “Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up” she added.

Kylie Jenner speaks in support of Jennifer Lawrence addressing plastic surgery rumors

Having been in the spotlight since she was a teenager, Kylie Jenner comforted Lawrence and said she understood what she was going through. She agreed that it was tough to deal with people always talking about your looks.

“I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me” Kylie said next. She continued “I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like,’ How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’”.

Kylie Jenner who was featured on the cover of Interview's 2023 Winter Issue, said she has always been incredibly self-assured and that she has no intention of changing who she is, especially after becoming a mother.