Kylie Jenner regrets getting this cosmetic procedure at 19: ‘I just should have waited…’

The youngest but arguably most successful of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner opened up about her past in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine. However, challenging the common narrative of one getting a cosmetic procedure to hide their insecurities Kylie revealed that she never did it as an act of being underconfident and rather was having fun.(Instagram)

Admitting to regret some of her past decisions, the cosmetic mogul stated: "I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my breasts done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19, [is a regret of mine]."

However, challenging the common narrative of one getting a cosmetic procedure to hide their insecurities Kylie revealed that she never did it as an act of being underconfident and rather was having fun. "I actually was always super confident and loved my body. I was just having fun. I was influenced by amazing boobs and was like, that’s what I wanted to do, and had fun with it," she explained, as per Cosmopolitan. The decision was more about obtaining a particular aesthetic rather than solving any insecurities.

The mother of two then expressed her regret over the timing of the decision, saying: "I probably just should have waited until I maybe had kids or let my body just develop."

This revelation comes as a piece of welcomed information about Kylie, whose life has not been without challenges as she became a mother at the age of 20. She additionally, admitted to having faced postpartum struggles post the birth of her son Aire.

"That was the hardest thing that I’ve ever done in my life. I’m still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?’ The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn’t even make a decision or think straight. And it just destroyed me."

This just makes the billionaire much more humanized in the eyes of the public, as we sometimes end up taking the shining appearances of our favourite celebrities as the utter truth.

She added that her daughter Stormi has admittedly changed her perspective of natural beauty, making her appreciate it more. “My daughter (Stormi) has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty.”

“I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19… I wanna be the best mom and best example for her, and I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently. Cause I wouldn’t touch anything,” she added.