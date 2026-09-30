Los Angeles, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence will star in "Weapons" filmmaker Zach Cregger's next feature "The Flood", a sci-fi thriller which will come out in theatres worldwide in August 2028.

Jennifer Lawrence to headline Zach Cregger's next film 'The Flood'

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The film, based on Cregger's original idea, will be directed, written and produced by the filmmaker for Warner Bros' New Line Cinema, reported Deadlime.

"Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most gifted and compelling actors working today, and we are thrilled to have her at the center of Zach's bold and wholly original vision for The Flood," Warner Bros Motion Picture chairs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement.

"Following our extraordinary experience together on Weapons, we could not be more excited to reunite with Zach and the team at Vertigo, as well as Amblin to bring this ambitious film to audiences around the world," they added.

Cregger, whose latest film "Weapons" was released by New Line, will reunite with the studio for "The Flood".

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{{^usCountry}} The announcement comes as his upcoming "Resident Evil" film for Sony and Constantin has crossed USD 200 million at the global box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement comes as his upcoming "Resident Evil" film for Sony and Constantin has crossed USD 200 million at the global box office. {{/usCountry}}

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"Jennifer is one of a kind, and I'm beyond excited to see her in this role," he said.

Amblin Entertainment will produce "The Flood" with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment.

Cregger's "Weapons" topped the domestic box office for four consecutive weeks and grossed USD 270 million worldwide in 2025. Amy Madigan won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her performance as Aunt Gladys in the film.

Lawrence won the best actress Oscar in 2013 for "Silver Linings Playbook". Her other credits include the "Hunger Games" franchise, "American Hustle", "Joy" and "Don't Look Up".

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She most recently received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in "Die My Love". Her upcoming projects include "What Happens at Night", which she will produce through Excellent Cadaver and star in alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, with Martin Scorsese directing.

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