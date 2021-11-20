Jennifer Lopez jokes about her previous marriages, answers if she will tie the knot a fourth time. Watch

Jennifer Lopez, who will soon be seen in a romantic comedy titled Marry Me, was asked if she is open to the idea of getting married again. She has been married thrice in the past, to Ojani Noa (from 1997 to 1998), Cris Judd (from 2001 to 2003) and Marc Anthony (from 2004 to 2014).

During an appearance on The Today Show, Jennifer was asked if she would like to walk down the aisle once more. “Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been,” she said. “I have been married a few times” she quipped, adding, “I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent.”

Jennifer is currently in a relationship with Ben Affleck, with whom she was engaged several years ago. They were originally supposed to get married in 2003 but pushed their wedding and eventually broke up in 2004. They rekindled their relationship a few months ago and she made it official on her birthday. She shared a bunch of photos from a yacht, including one of them kissing.

Recently, Jennifer and her twins Max and Emme joined Ben, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel--for Halloween festivities in Malibu. Pictures of their outing were widely shared online.

Ben showered praise on Jennifer in a recent interview with AdWeek. “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect,” he said.