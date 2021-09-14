Met Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss with masks on, see photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently rekindled their relationship after several years, made their debut at the Met Gala this year in outfits by Ralph Lauren. They did not walk down the red carpet together but met inside. They also shared a kiss through their masks.

They wore outfits from the same designer. Both stars adhered to the event’s ‘American Independence’ dress code, with Ben keeping it simple in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo and Jennifer bringing her signature glam to the carpet in a custom dark brown Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. +

The appearance comes closely on the heels of Ben and Jennifer’s joint entry at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, which marked their red carpet debut as a reunited couple. They left a day later and had an eventful departure as well. Ben pushed an enthusiastic fan away as he tried to get a picture with Jennifer.

Videos shot at the Venice airport showed a man rushing past security to click a picture with Jennifer. She was taken aback by the suddenness of it and moved aside. Ben jumped to her rescue and pushed the man away. Afterwards, he took her hand in his and they walked away to catch their flight.

Jennifer and Ben were engaged in the past and set to marry in 2003. However, they delayed their wedding and eventually split in 2004. They got back together this summer and she made their relationship Instagram official on her birthday. She posted a bunch of photos from a yacht party, including one of them sharing a kiss. She had captioned the pictures, “5 2 … what it do…”

(With inputs from ANI)