Jennifer Lopez shuts down dating rumours with Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein: 'When I'm seen with somebody…'

Last year in March, Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's outing to a Broadway show sparked rumours of a possible romance, coinciding with their upcoming film Office Romance. Now that the two stars are promoting their upcoming romantic comedy, they have cleared the air once and for all.

What Jlo said

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in Netflix's new romantic comedy, streaming June 5.

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During Tuesday’s Today show, co-host Savannah Guthrie asked Jennifer and Brett about the dating rumours. Lopez shut it down immediately and said, “There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person.” Brett replied, “I think if you stand near her, that's what happens... That’s why I’ve been standing so close this whole time!"

Even as the host pressed on them to respond to the rumours, "That was not an answer? It was an answer! Because all these people that they put me, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with … there was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn't make it true.”

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{{^usCountry}} "Not dating,” Lopez said with Goldstein adding, “Correct.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Not dating,” Lopez said with Goldstein adding, “Correct.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The singer and actor parted ways with Ben Affleck two years after tying the knot, and since then, they have been tight-lipped about their separation. Their divorce was finalised in February last year. During her recent performance in Las Vegas, she opened up about her dealbreakers when it comes to love. She was seen reflecting on her song “If You Had My Love” on stage, as she shared what this 1999 hit track means to her. She said, "When I first sang it, I was very young. And I sang it with a lot of hope. But I’ve also sang it over the years, I’ve sang it while I was sad. And I’ve sang it when I was happy. But now, today, you know how I sing it? I sing it in power.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer and actor parted ways with Ben Affleck two years after tying the knot, and since then, they have been tight-lipped about their separation. Their divorce was finalised in February last year. During her recent performance in Las Vegas, she opened up about her dealbreakers when it comes to love. She was seen reflecting on her song “If You Had My Love” on stage, as she shared what this 1999 hit track means to her. She said, "When I first sang it, I was very young. And I sang it with a lot of hope. But I’ve also sang it over the years, I’ve sang it while I was sad. And I’ve sang it when I was happy. But now, today, you know how I sing it? I sing it in power.” {{/usCountry}}

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She went on to add, “Because the truth is, if you wanted to have my love, you would have to earn it. You would have to treat me right. You would have to respect me. You’d have to accept me for all that I am. You’d have to love me if you wanted my love.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

In the early 2000s, Jennifer and Ben met, fell in love, got engaged and starred together in the infamous Gigli and Jersey Girl in 2004. But the engagement was short-lived as they split up that same year, blaming in part the pressure of the public eye. But to the joy of many fans and perhaps the doubt of others, they got back together two decades later and got married. The two married again in July 2022. But she filed for divorce in August 2024. The filing said they had separated more than a year earlier.

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Affleck divorced Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, in 2018. Lopez has been married four times and has twins with singer Marc Anthony.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

jennifer lopez Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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