Jennifer Lopez has ‘fizzing chemistry’ with co-star Brett Goldstein amid romance rumours: Report

Jennifer Lopez has once again captured the spotlight, but this time it is not just for her musical prowess or acting talent. Following her high-profile divorce from Ben Affleck, rumours of a blossoming romance have surfaced, with Lopez seemingly getting close to her co-star, Brett Goldstein. The chemistry between the two is undeniable, especially after Goldstein's candid confession about having a crush on the 55-year-old star. Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's chemistry is evident as they prepare to work together on Netflix's Office Romance, igniting speculation of a potential romance.(@jlo/Instagram, @mrbrettgoldstein/Instagram)

Lopez and Goldstein have a ‘fizzing chemistry’

A source told RadarOnline, “There is a real fizzing chemistry between the two which comes amid claims that Affleck is back in the arms of his other ex-wife Jennifer Garner. So perhaps there's a bit if revenge in this new friendship if it goes to the next level.”

They continued, “After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can't wait to start a new project and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett."

Goldstein who is an actor and writer has been making waves in Hollywood with his projects. Meanwhile, the On The Floor singer is also excited about the upcoming project and shared it with her fans on social media. She wrote, “This is gonna be a fun one @Netflix Office Romance #NuyoricanProductions.”

Goldstein had a crush on Lopez

Goldstein who is working with Lopez on the upcoming Netflix film Office Romance previously revealed on a podcast that he had a crush on her. He gushed, “I love her” as he expressed his admiration for her during the discussion. On an episode of his podcast, Films To Be Buried With, Goldstein couldn't help but rave about the 2019 film Hustlers, where she played a stripper, calling it the "sexiest" movie of the decade.

He shared, “It's really good on every level," he gushed of the movie, adding: "F****** hell! 50! She's 50! I love her!”