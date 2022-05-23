Jeremy Renner is impressed by a huge gathering for him, Anil Kapoor jokes fans just wanted to see the chopper

Anil Kapoor has shared another glimpse from Jeremy Renner’s recent visit to India. Jeremy, who had been in the country to film his show Rennervations, left on Saturday morning. He filmed the Disney+ renovation series in Alwar, Rajasthan, for which he was also joined by Anil Kapoor. Also Read| Jeremy Renner sits in truck, waves to cheering fans in Alwar; fan asks government to give him Indian citizenship

Anil took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to share videos from the time he and Jeremy Renner were greeted by a swarm of fans as they arrived for the shoot. The video showed Anil and Jeremy stepping out of the car to see several fans waving at them. A member from Jeremy’s team, who was recording the video exclaimed ‘this is crazy,’ while the Marvel star excitedly waved to his fans as he made his way to the nearby chopper.

Anil then excitedly looked into the camera and joked that the villagers are there to see the chopper, not him or Jeremy. The actor also captioned the videos, “The crowds not for us guys it’s for the chopper,” adding a series of laughing emojis.

It comes after a picture of Jeremy and Anil shooting in Alwar had emerged last week. Both of them were a part of Mission Impossible- Ghost Protocol back in 2011, but were not seen on the screen together. The pictures and videos suggest that this is going to change as Anil will be seen with Jeremy on Rennervations.

Rennervations is an upcoming reality series that will see Jeremy engaging with communities from around the world and reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.'

Jeremy has been sharing pictures and videos from his visit on his social media accounts, one of which showed him playing cricket with local children. Fans commented on the video that they are happy to see Hawkeye with a bat.

