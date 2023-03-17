Celebrating fake b'day, crashing wedding; Jimmy reminisces hilarious encounters with Keanu in 'The Tonight Show'

Keanu Reeves, Hollywood's very own Mr Nice Guy, recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where the two shared some hilarious stories about their chance encounters.

Fallon started off the conversation by reminiscing about the time they ran into each other at a restaurant in LA. Fallon remembered sending Reeves over one olive, which he and his girlfreind hilariously split between them.

Reeves then recalled how Fallon had the entire restaurant sing "Happy Birthday" to him, even though it wasn't his birthday. Fallon admitted to blowing out the candle, nonetheless.

But that wasn't the only memorable moment the two shared. Fallon also recounted how they sang "Hey, Jude" together at a restaurant while Reeves and his girlfriend were still eating. The energy in the room was infectious, and they had everyone singing along.

Reeves, who is known for his kind and humble nature, also shared a heartwarming story about how he accidentally crashed a wedding in London. He explained that he was invited to meet some folks and take a photo, but when he got there, he realized it was actually a wedding. The groom was thrilled to meet him and asked if he wanted to take a photo with everyone. Reeves happily obliged and even took the time to meet and greet the guests.

Fallon joked that he would have joined in on the wedding singing if he had been there.

It's clear that Keanu Reeves is not only a talented actor, but also a genuinely kind-hearted person who goes out of his way to make others feel special. It's always refreshing to see celebrities using their fame for good, and Reeves is a prime example of that. Here's to more heartwarming stories and chance encounters with Mr. Nice Guy himself.

