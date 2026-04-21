Joe Jonas confirms relationship with Tatiana Gabriela after divorce from Sophie Turner, drops romantic vacation pics

Singer and actor Joe Jonas has officially confirmed his relationship with model Tatiana Gabriela, nearly two years after his separation from actor Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas shares sweet moments with new girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela on Instagram. (Instagram/@joejonas)

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The Jonas Brothers member made his relationship Instagram official by sharing a series of photos from a recent trip to Puerto Rico with Gabriela. The post offered fans a glimpse into their time together, featuring moments of the couple posing closely in a photo booth, enjoying beachside sunsets, exploring scenic island views, and indulging in local food. Captioning the post, Jonas wrote, “If you're seeing this, it means my Puerto Rico YouTube video is up now.” (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's pool day was all about bikinis, kachi keri, video calling Malti Marie and Nick Jonas. See pics )

Joe Jonas goes Instagram official with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela

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{{^usCountry}} The confirmation comes after months of dating rumours, which first began circulating in November last year. Jonas further gave fans a more personal look into their relationship through a YouTube vlog, where the couple is seen spending relaxed time together while exploring Puerto Rico. In one of the lighter moments from the video, Gabriela is seen helping Jonas practice Spanish as they travel around the island. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The confirmation comes after months of dating rumours, which first began circulating in November last year. Jonas further gave fans a more personal look into their relationship through a YouTube vlog, where the couple is seen spending relaxed time together while exploring Puerto Rico. In one of the lighter moments from the video, Gabriela is seen helping Jonas practice Spanish as they travel around the island. {{/usCountry}}

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“She’s helping with my Spanish,” Jonas says in the vlog, later adding, “Then we went to a waterfall, we jumped in, it was so nice,” as the couple enjoys a candid and playful day together.

Balancing love, work and co-parenting

The singer has often spoken about the challenges of maintaining a personal life amid a packed touring schedule. In an earlier interview, he admitted, “Five shows in a row doesn’t make it easy to meet someone for coffee,” adding that many of his modern-day connections have also come through social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

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Jonas has also remained open about his co-parenting dynamic with ex-wife Sophie Turner. He has previously described it as a positive and respectful arrangement, saying, “I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I’m really grateful for,” while also praising Turner as “an incredible mum.”

Jonas and Turner finalised their divorce in 2024 following a custody dispute, bringing their marriage to an end.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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