Johnny Depp and his lawyers celebrate as Amber Heard claims he pushed Kate Moss down the stairs. Watch

Johnny Depp's lawyers were seen celebrating when his ex-wife Amber Heard mentioned British model Kate Moss in the courtroom. Amber has previously claimed that Johnny once pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, and repeated the allegation in front of the court on Monday. It appeared that Johnny's legal team in his multimillion-dollar defamation trial had been waiting for Amber to tell the story to the court. Also Read| Johnny Depp showered with gifts, cards from fans as he exits courtroom after defamation trial against Amber Heard. Watch

Johnny has sued Amber Heard for $50 million for implying he abused her during their marriage which led to him losing work and social standing. Amber sued him for $100 million in return. The trial is currently underway in Virginia, is live-streamed, and is available in the public domain. In a video from the hearing, Johnny is seen smiling and his lawyers rejoicing at the mention of Kate Moss.

Amber was recounting a fight between her and Johnny that took place in March 2015 and also involved her sister Whitney Heard who was trying to protect her. She said, "(Whitney's) back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. And I swung at him. In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him, square in the face. And he didn’t push my sister down the stairs."

As soon as Amber said 'Kate Moss and the stairs,' Johnny and his attorney Ben Chu smiled, as seen in a video shared on YouTube. Ben turned around towards his team and pumped his first. He then turned to Johnny who was sitting next to him and said something to him.

Amber had claimed in 2020 that Johnny had pushed Kate down a staircase while they dated in the 1990s, noting that she had heard this from two people. This happened during the trial of Johnny's unsuccessful lawsuit against The Sun for calling him a 'wife-beater.' Johnny's lawyers had claimed at a previous trial that this story was a total fabrication, and as Amber has brought it to the court, they will have an opportunity to use it against her credibility.

Johnny and Amber met in 2011 while shooting for The Rum Diary. They married in 2015 but divorced less than two years later. Johnny filed the defamation suit against Amber Heard after she penned an article about being a survivor of domestic abuse in The Washington Post in December 2018. The article did not mention Johnny by name, but an upcoming movie in Pirates of the Caribbean series in which he plays Captain Jack Sparrow was shelved.

