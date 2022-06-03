Johnny Depp ‘celebrated’ defamation case win over Amber Heard at a UK pub, eyewitnesses say ‘he looked happy’. See pics

As the verdict in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial was read out on Wednesday in a Virgina courthouse, Johnny was represented in the court by only his legal team. The actor himself was in the UK for ‘prior work commitments’. According to pictures that have surfaced online, Johnny was actually in a pub in Newcastle mingling with the locals. Many people have shared pictures of Johnny’s visits with some saying the looked happy. Also read: After trial win, Johnny Depp says jury 'gave him his life back', Amber is ‘sad’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Newsweek, Johnny was spotted celebrating the verdict at the Bridge Tavern, a pub in Newcastle, with Jeff Beck and British singer Sam Fender. The British singer shared a photo of the group on his Instagram profile, writing, "Some serious heroes." Johnny has been in the UK since the trial ended last week and the case went to jury for deliberation. He even performed alongside musician Jeff Beck on stage. But even as several reports claimed that Johnny was celebrating his win at the pub, a local paper reported he was there before the verdict was read and left minutes before it came out.

Johnny Depp with a fan in Newcastle.

Johnny Depp with a patron at a Newcastle pub on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other fans who met Johnny at the pub also posted pictures on social media. According to a Guardian report, eyewitnesses said he looked happy. Newcastle's local paper Chronicle Live, said Johnny left the pub minutes before the verdict came in. The report said that the pub exploded in chants of "Johnny! Johnny!" once the verdict ruled in his favour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, a Virginia jury ruled in favor of Johnny in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber. The verdict vindicated his stance that Amber fabricated claims that she was abused by Johnny before and during their brief marriage. In the unanimous decision, the jury ruled that Amber defamed Johnny when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse. The jury also found in favor of Amber, who said she was defamed by Johnny's lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

Amber’s team had attacked Johnny’s absence in the court, saying it showed his lack of seriousness about the trial. In a statement, Amber’s spokesperson said,“Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Johnny had sued Amber alleging she defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post. Amber countersued him saying he defamed her when he called her a lawyer and her claims ‘a hoax’. Both alleged they suffered abuse at the hands of the other person during their two-year marriage, which lasted from 2015-17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON