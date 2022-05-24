Johnny Depp laughs in courtroom at psychiatrist's weird replies about Marlon Brando: 'Isn't he dead?'

Psychiatrist Dr David Spiegel testified in the court on Amber Heard's behalf on Monday and left Johhny Depp and others in splits with one of his replies. Johnny broke into a laughter and hid his face with his palm when Dr David gave a funny reply to his lawyer's question about Marlon Brando. The psychiatrist indicated that Johnny lost work due to his memory impairment due to drugs and alcohol use. Also read: Johnny Depp transforms into Captain Jack Sparrow for delighted fans outside courthouse, says 'he's still around'. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Spiegel said he is aware of Johnny using an earpiece for his lines on set. When Johnny's attorney Wayne Dennison asked him whether he knew Marlon Brando used an earpiece on movies, Dr David questioned back, "Isn't he dead!" When Wayne agreed he was indeed dead, Dr David replied, "So the answer is no, he doesn't use one now."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This led Johnny to break into laughter. The actor put his hand over his face as he laughed. Other lawyers, too, were seen laughing.

According to Independant.com, Dr David said he believes Johnny's “thinking rate” is down and his attention and memory are impaired due to use of drugs and alcohol. He said, drugs use “will make us disinhibited and will make us act out, in a lot of different ways including intimate partner violence”.

Dr David testified that Johnny had "narcissistic traits" and behavior that indicated he had a substance use disorder. He was pressed about the American Psychiatric Association's so-called Goldwater Rule, which says it is "unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has conducted an examination." Dr Spiegel acknowledged that he did not personally examine Johnny but said his opinions were valid as an expert witness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Johnny Depp, 58, is suing Amber Heard, 36, in Virginia for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. She has countersued for $100 million, arguing that he smeared her by calling her a liar.

(With AFP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON