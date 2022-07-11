Johnny Depp seemingly takes digs at Amber Heard in new songs: 'Sitting there like a dog...'

Over a month after winning the defamation suit against his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp has seemingly criticised her in his new album. The actor wrote two songs for his upcoming album with musician Jeff Beck. Titled 18, the album will release on Friday. Johnny’s songs are the only two original tracks and the rest of the album comprises covers of songs by Lou Reed, The Velvet Underground and The Beach Boys. (Also Read | Johnny Depp was ‘willfully’ defamed, says Amber Heard’s insurance company)

Johnny and Jeff released their cover Caroline, No by The Beach Boys, along with an accompanying music video, last month. Johnny already released three more songs from 18--a cover of The Velvet Underground's Venus in Furs, the original by Johnny This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr and a cover of John Lennon's Isolation. The rest of the 13-song album will release on July 15.

In a The Sunday Times review of the record, as reported by The Independent, the lyrics from a song by Johnny goes, “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf***ing night.” In another song, titled Sad Motherf***ing Parade, he sings, “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” adding, “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Johnny and Amber married in February 2015 and filed for divorce in May 2016. The divorce was finalised in January 2017.

Last month, he won $15 million in a defamation suit against Amber Heard, who was also awarded $2 million. The jury found that Amber defamed Johnny in describing herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post, though she did not identify the actor by name. Johnny held he suffered reputation damage following its publication.

Amber received $2 million in damages because the jury found that one of Johnny's lawyers had defamed her. The bombastic trial continued for six weeks and the verdict was delivered on June 1 this year. Recently, an attorney for Amber alleged that one of the jurors in the defamation trial served improperly and asked Virginia's Fairfax Circuit Court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial.

