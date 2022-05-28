Johnny Depp thanks cops, photographers while leaving courthouse as trial nears end: ‘See you down the road’. Watch

The trial for the defamation suit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard is nearing its end. On Friday, the judge handed over the case to the jury for deliberation after lawyers for both parties presented their closing arguments. On Saturday, a video emerged showing Johnny walking out of the courthouse with a smile on his face, greeting and shaking hands with everyone present there, from police officers to the paparazzi. Also read: Aly Goni shares video of fans cheering for Johnny Depp outside courtroom, says he'd be 'trolled to death' in India

Given the case’s high profile nature, there is a lot of public interest in it. Every day, fans throng the courthouse in Virginia where the trial is underway. There have been several videos of fans cheering for Johnny over the weeks. On Saturday, Law & Crime Network shared one such video where Amber and Johnny were seen leaving the courthouse after Friday’s hearing. In the video, when Johnny exits the courthouse, a loud cheer goes up among the waiting fans. The actor is seen shaking the hands of all security personnel present and thanking them. He takes something out of his pocket and shows it to them with a smile.

The actor then turns towards the cameraman, recording it, and shakes his hand as well, before saying, “See you down the road!” Giving a salute to the camera, he then gets inside the car and waves to the fans before driving away.

Johnny has sued Amber for $50 million saying she defamed him when she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence in a Washington Post op-ed in 2018. Johnny’s lawyers have said that even though Amber didn’t name him, the implication damaged his career. He has further alleged that Amber was abusive towards him during their marriage.

Amber has countersued him for $100 million claiming that he has smeared her name by calling her a liar. She has maintained that she suffered physical and sexual abuse at Johnny’s hands.

Both trials have been running concurrently in Virginia for over a month. The jury is currently in deliberation and a verdict is expected to be delivered by the end of this month or in the first week of June.

