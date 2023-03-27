Jonathan Major's lawyer says actor is ‘completely innocent’ amid assault charges

Marvel star Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday following the assault charges pressed by his girlfriend in New York City. The unnamed victim, a 30-year-old woman, had suffered minor injuries to her head and neck and told the police that she was assaulted. Now, the actor's defense lawyer has revealed that the actor is “completely innocent” and termed him “provably the victim” in the case. (Also read: Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrested in New York for assaulting girlfriend, rep says he did 'nothing wrong')

Jonathan Majors was arrested around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday morning near West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue in Chelsea from an apartment after the police was alerted to a 911 call. The woman, who was Jonathan's girlfriend, told the police that the actor and her got into an argument in a taxi while returning home from a bar in Brooklyn. He then proceeded to slap her and put his arms around her neck.

According to a report by Variety, his criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry has said, "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.” Jonathan was ultimately charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree.

Earlier, the actor's representative had denied the charges pressed against the actor and said, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.” Jonathan Majors had two big releases this year with Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. His film Magazine Dreams, also received acclaim this year after its premiere at Sundance Film Festival.

