Jurassic World Dominion box office day 1 collection: Chris Pratt film makes over 10 cr despite bad reviews

Jurassic World Dominion, which brings back the dinosaurs on screen, registered a decent opening at the domestic as well as global box office. The film has Chris Pratt reprising the role of Owen Grady shows what happens after Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, in which the dinosaurs were let loose in the world. Also read: Jurassic World Dominion review: By sacrificing plot for VFX, Chris Pratt film shows how to ruin a beloved franchise

“The business expected to come in at around 7.75-8 crore and there were paid previews of 3.75 crore nett which will take the total to around 10.75 crore nett,” quoted a report on Boxofficeindia.com.

According to Deadline, in US, the film had a $55.5M opening day and projected $132.5M 3-day at 4,676 theaters. including $18M in previews.” The report further states, “If that holds, it will be the third best start for Jurassic movie after Jurassic World ($208.8M) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($148M).”

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Jurassic World Dominion is a tired, half-hearted attempted at creating nostalgia. It is a shallow, predictable film packaged as a visually-spectacular tentpole blockbuster. It masks the shortcomings of its narrative with tons of VFX and manages to make a film that is watchable, but only barely."

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan had played a pivotal role in the 2015 film, Jurassic World. He played the role of Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation that owned the theme park. In one of his promotional interview, Chris recently remembered Irrfan and all that he loved about him. He told ANI, "He was such an elegant man... like, down to his fingernails. There was just an elegance about him. He was also so powerful. It's really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness. And that's what I would call elegant - he could do very little and still he would be doing so much."

