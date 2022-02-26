Kanye West spotted on date with 'Kim Kardashian lookalike' Chaney Jones, fans say, 'she look exactly like her'

Kanye West went on an evening date with Chaney Jones on Friday. Pictures from the new couple's Miami outing are now doing rounds on the internet. Many believe that Chaney looks like Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian's lookalike. Kim filed for divorce with Kanye last February. She is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Also Read: Kim Kardashian has ‘moved on’ from ex-husband Kanye West: 'She's grown a lot since split'

A Twitter user hared the picture of Kanye, who was in Miami for his Donda 2 performance and Chaney on Twitter and wrote, “Kanye West and Chaney Jones.” While another one shared Chaney's photo and said, “Fact is, Kanye West is obsessed with Kim Kardashian. I mean look at Chaney Jones his new girlfriend, she looks exactly like Kim. I bet if he were to break up with Chaney, he will find another Kim lookalike. That's how hung up on Kim he is.”

One person commented on Kanye and Chaney's pictures, “Right so Kanye on like his 6th girlfriend since the split, Kim is STILL with Pete, yet people tell Kim to look after her kids? What about this man who playing pass the barbie each month.” Another one said, “She looks exactly like her.” While one pointed out Kanye's several failed relationships after divorce with Kim and wrote, “Kanye is obsessed with Kim he just wants every girl that looks like her. He’s hurting very bad and tries everything to get Kim’s attention and she doesn’t care, she’s busy being happy with Pete.”

A source told Page Six, “They walked through Bal Harbour Shops and stopped at Balenciaga and then took the elevator to the second floor to Makoto, where they dined on spicy tuna crispy rice and a few cocktails."

Kanye recently dated actor Julia Fox for a while, the couple broke off within a few weeks. After the breakup, Julia claimed that Kanye “wanted” her to gush about him in the press. She wrote on social media, “he f--- wanted me to."

In the divorce documents submitted on February 19, 2021, Kim cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the split and requested joint legal and physical custody of her four kids.

Kim has been in a relationship with Pete since November 2021, with a source recently telling E! News that members of the Kardashian family "love this new relationship for Kim." As for Kanye, he has been vocal about wanting to reconcile with Kim, including publicly asking her to ‘run right back’ to him and sending her a truckload of roses on Valentine's Day.

