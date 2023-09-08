Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori spotted wearing dress which makes her look ‘naked’

It seems Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are on an attention grabbing mission. Recently, the couple were banned by a Venetian boat company after Kanye flashed his butt while taking a ride around a tourist hotspot.

Kanye West(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another embarrassing moment, Bianca's photos have gone viral on social media in which she is seen walking on the streets, wearing what seems to be a skin colour dress which makes her look naked. She is also carrying a purple pillow and covering her chest with it. In the picture, Kanye is seen accompanying her, wearing an all black outfit and covering his face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans and netizens took to social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter) and reacted to Bainca's latest antics and trolled the couple.

"then boat now in road," posted one user.

"It’s a publicity stunt," wrote another user.

"What in the WORLD," exclaimed a third person.

"She has on nude color clothing lol why yall like this on here," wrote a fourth person.

"This couples mental health is disturbing," tweeted a fifth person.

“Can someone please save her ?What does she have on ? Is that a pillow ?!! So much to unpack from this photo,” tweeted another user.

ALSO READ| $107 million sale: George Clooney puts huge price tag on his Lake Como villa in Italy

Earlier, a video of Kanye sitting on a Venetian boat and showing a part of his butt, had gone viral on social media. Later, the boat company had to clarify its position on the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities, If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority. We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” the boat company had told the Daily Mail.