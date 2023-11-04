Kardashian sisters ring in Kendall Jenner's 28th birthday with jovial celebrations and wishes

Kendall Jenner is 28!

The American model, born Kendall Nicole Jenner, celebrated her birthday on Friday, November 3, 2023, and her famous clan dropped in to celebrate the occasion with jovial wishes on their social media accounts.(Getty Images via AFP)

Momager Kris Jenner was the first. The mom of six posted a note gushing with love for Kendall with a couple of flashback photos.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, generous, giving, smart, talented, creative, amazing, and thoughtful daughter Kenny!!,” began Kris.

Kendall was seen in many young pictures with her sister Kylie and her mom. One of the pictures that has created a buzz on the internet is the last one shared by Kris where both Kendall and Kylie can be seen being held by Robert Kardashian Senior.

“You have the biggest heart and are so compassionate and caring to everyone. You are such a special and amazing daughter, sister, auntie, and friend and I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your Mommy. I love you soooo much my beautiful girl… Mommy xo 🎂❤️🙏🏼,” Kris added.

Kris also shared a video from Halloween of Kendall dressed up as Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman from the popular TV show as she went from Diana Prince to the superhero.

Then, Kendall's younger sister Kylie,26, took to Instagram to share the photo of a bouquet she sent to the birthday girl with a witty wish, where she added two years to her actual age.

‘Happy birthday sister. 30 years old!!! Time flies. Love you, Kylie.’

Kendall shared a snap of the flowers and note on her Instagram stories writing ‘lmao’ and adding a middle finger emoji.

Kylie Jenner shared some BTS from Kendall's 28th celebration.

Kylie also shared some photos from the birthday celebrations where Kendall can be seen enjoying four birthday cakes in a white off-the-shoulder dress.

One of the giant square cakes had a photo of her as a child enlarged on the front. The other three white circle-shaped cakes displayed the messages “Happy Birthday Kendall: and ”Twenty ATEEE."

Kendall's elder half-sister Kim Kardashian paid tribute to the Vogue model in her own style writing: "Happy Birthday my beautiful Horse Girl KJ! Our road trips and our travels will always be my favourite memories together and I can’t wait to create even more! You always bring the grounding energy we all need. You are such a light! I pray this year will bring you peace and more love and happiness."

Beginning the post with “Sweet November,” sister Khloe Kardashian wrote: “Kendall, you are one of the most rare, loyal, gentle, multi-faceted souls I have ever known. You are the True definition of a jack of all trades…Model, tequila queen, DJ, photographer, animal lover, health extraordinaire, adrenaline junkie, arm wrestling champion….. this list would be massively long if I wrote every single thing you excelled at. The way you live life is beautifully done.”

