Keanu Reeves gifts 'John Wick 4' stunt crew a very special gift to remember. Guess what

Keanu Reeves has once again proved that he is not just a great actor, but a thoughtful colleague as well. The star of the “John Wick” franchise recently gifted the stunt crew of “John Wick: Chapter 4” with T-shirts that listed the number of times they died in the movie. The stuntmen had faced a staggering number of on-screen deaths, with some performers being killed more than 20 times during filming.

Keanu Reeves celebrates 'John Wick 4' stunt crew with special t-shirts listing their many deaths in the movie

The T-shirts were Reeves’ way of acknowledging the hard work and dedication of the crew, who had to perform death-defying stunts night after night to create the epic action scenes that the franchise is known for. The crew had to endure seven night shoots to complete the unforgettable staircase fight scene, which featured 35 stunt workers and countless deaths.

But Reeves didn’t stop there. According to People magazine, he also marked the end of production on “John Wick: Chapter 4” by gifting his four-man stunt team personalized Rolex Submariner watches. Each watch was engraved with a personal message to the recipient, and the gifts were described as the “best wrap gift ever” by one of the lucky recipients.

Reeves’ generosity and thoughtfulness have won him many fans over the years, and it’s clear that he values the hard work and dedication of those who help bring his films to life. The “John Wick” franchise has become a cultural phenomenon thanks in part to its incredible action scenes, and the stunt crew is a vital part of that success. With gifts like these, it’s clear that Reeves is grateful for their contributions and eager to show his appreciation in memorable ways.

