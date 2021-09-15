Keke Palmer shares photo of 'sad' Met Gala food, fan says 'I would demand a refund'. See post

Actor, singer and television personality Keke Palmer has shared a photo of her meal at the recent Met Gala. However, the food reminded her fans of the Fyre Festival. At the event, she wore an earth-tone body-hugging dress with a train.

Taking to Twitter, Keke Palmer on Tuesday wrote, "I’m sitting with Hailee Steinfeld and I gotta tell y’all, she dope af." A user asked her, "Give us all the teaaaa! What’s on the menu? Who sniffing a lil under the table?"

Replying to her, Keke tweeted a picture of the food she had taken on her plate and wrote, "This why they don't show y'all the food (face with tongue emoji). I'm just playinnnn," followed by an eye emoji. She captioned the post, "The menu chile."

The food on the plate comprised pieces of cucumber, tomato, a darkened leafy vegetable, slightly burnt corn kernels, and seemingly bland porridge.

Reacting to her post, fans started comparing the food to the Fyre Festival, organs of the human body and diseases. A Twitter user wrote, "That’s um bronchitis." "Not them serving half a lung," said another. "They served u a lung of someone who smokes 40 a day," tweeted a fan.

"Not a single oz. of protein to be seen... smh the longer you look at it the grosser it gets," said a fan. “If I paid 30k and got this on my plate I would demand a refund idk,” another said. A user said, “This is sad, ima get my mama to cook a lil something for them.”

A Twitter user also wrote, "They feeding y’all like it’s Fyre Festival." Another tweeted, "It’s giving fyre festival." "Fb to the fyre festival sandwiches oh my god," said a fan. "Not the fyre fest special," tweeted another.

The Fyre Festival was a failed luxury music festival founded by con artist Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule. It was created to promote the Fyre app for booking music talent. The festival was scheduled to take place on April-May 2017. However, during the Fyre Festival's inaugural weekend, the event faced problems on the security, food, accommodation front.

The festival was then postponed indefinitely and eventually cancelled. Instead of the gourmet meals for which the attendees had paid a huge amount, they received boxed plain cheese sandwiches.