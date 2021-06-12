Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
hollywood

Kevin Bacon joins Peter Dinklage and Jacob Tremblay in Toxic Avenger reboot, to play the antagonist

Toxic Avenger reboot has found its villain - Kevin Bacon will play the villain in the film which also stars Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 12:24 PM IST
This image released by Showtime shows Kevin Bacon in a scene from the series City on a Hill. Kevin will play the villain in Toxic Avengers' reboot.(AP)

Actor Kevin Bacon will essay the role of villain in the Legendary's reboot of the 1984 film Toxic Avenger. Directed by Macon Blair, the reboot will be a contemporary re-imagining of Troma Entertainment's 1984 low-budget action comedy hit.

Kevin, the Hollywood star known with films such as Footloose, A Few Good Men, Hollow Man and Mystic River to his credits, joins Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Toxic Avenger will cover environmental themes and subvert the superhero genre in the vein of Deadpool.

Macon has also penned the script for the film, which will follow a struggling everyman who, when pushed into a vat of toxic waste, is transformed into a mutant freak.

The man must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed.

Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz from Troma Entertainment will serve as producers.

The long and successful run of The Toxic Avenger spawned sequels The Toxic Avenger Part II (1989) and The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie (1989).

A third independent sequel, titled Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV, was released in 2000.

The intellectual property (IP) also became a stage musical production, a children's cartoon TV series and a Marvel comic.

Kevin currently features in Showtime's crime drama series City on a Hill. He recently wrapped filming for crime thriller One Way with Travis Fimmel.

