Kevin Costner's estranged wife accuses him of ‘withholding’ financial information before divorce hearing

The ongoing divorce saga between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine, has taken another contentious turn as the couple's legal teams spar over financial matters. The pair, who filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage, are entangled in a legal showdown over their prenuptial agreement and child support for their three children: Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16.

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner’s wife filed for divorce from the actor after nearly 19 years of marriage(HT_PRINT)

The latest development involves Christine's attorneys filing a request for order in the California Superior Court, alleging that Kevin is withholding vital financial documents. In court documents obtained by People magazine, Christine's lawyer accuses Kevin of "stonewalling."

The court filing states, "[Kevin] has requested a multi-day evidentiary hearing on [Christine's] request for child support, at which time the Court will receive evidence regarding [Kevin's] gross cash flow available for support and anticipated future income. [Kevin] has also requested a trial to determine the validity of the parties' Premarital Agreement, the unconscionability of which will depend on an analysis of how the terms of that agreement compare to the parties' present financial realities."

Christine's legal team asserts that they need evidence regarding Kevin's earnings and circumstances to make an informed decision. They contend that Kevin is withholding crucial information from discovery, which could impact the court's determination.

The former couple is scheduled to appear in court next week for a child support hearing, with a trial over their prenup set for November. In previous legal documents, Kevin claimed that he couldn't afford Christine's requested $248,000 monthly child support due to decreased income from no longer starring in Yellowstone. Last month, a tentative ruling granted Christine $129,755 per month in child support.

Christine's attorneys also sought information about Kevin's forthcoming project, Horizon, to assess his future earnings. However, they allege that Kevin is withholding these details. Kevin's response to previous document requests was criticized by Christine's legal team as "deficient."

In response, Kevin's attorney argued that these documents weren't relevant to Christine's child support request and questioned their impact on calculating his gross cash flow for child support.

