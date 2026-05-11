Kevin Hart Las Vegas affair: Did he cheat on his wife Eniko? 2017 row explained amid Tom Brady joke

The opening act for Sunday night's roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix featured none other than NFL legend Tom Brady.

Kevin Hart attends the final of Netflix's "Funny AF with Kevin Hart."(Getty Images via AFP)

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The Las Vegas Raiders part-owner made a skewed reference to a cheating scandal involving Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Hart. Though apparently made in reference to his own 'affair' with the team he owns, it was a dig at Kevin Hart's infamous 2017 scandal.

"Okay, so this won't take long, as you know I am a busy man. But I will say a few words before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas," Brady said.

"Oh wait. I'm talking about affairs in Las Vegas. Was that off? I think I broke another rule," he said, turning to Hart.

This sparked a massive interest in the cheating scandal, which led to Kevin Hart admitting cheating on his wife while she was pregnant in 2017. In this article, we will take a look at that.

Kevin Hart Cheating Scandal And A $60 Million Lawsuit

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{{^usCountry}} Back in September 2017, a video of Kevin Hart with another woman was uploaded online, sparking a massive outrage. Hart had married Eniko Parrish in 2017, and she was pregnant with their son at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back in September 2017, a video of Kevin Hart with another woman was uploaded online, sparking a massive outrage. Hart had married Eniko Parrish in 2017, and she was pregnant with their son at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The woman in question was identified as Montia Sabbag - a model and actress. She filed a $60 million lawsuit against Jonathan Todd Jackson, the man who allegedly recorded the video, as well as Hart and the hotel authorities, for negligence in allowing Jackson access to the property where the video was filmed. The lawsuit was filed on September 16, 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman in question was identified as Montia Sabbag - a model and actress. She filed a $60 million lawsuit against Jonathan Todd Jackson, the man who allegedly recorded the video, as well as Hart and the hotel authorities, for negligence in allowing Jackson access to the property where the video was filmed. The lawsuit was filed on September 16, 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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"My pictures and my name have been released with lies written about me," she had told reporters back in 2017 when the video first surfaced. "I am not an extortionist. I am not a stripper. I am a recording artist and an actress and I have not broken any laws."

What Eniko Parrish Said

Eniko Parrish had also subsequently opened up about the incident and how it impacted her. She has also talked extensively about how their marriage survived despite the scandal.

Also read: Sheryl Underwood husband: What happened to Michael Sparkman? Kevin Hart roast sparks row

"Immediately I just lost it," Eniko Parrish said in a 2019 interview with Good Morning America about the moment when she first saw the video.

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"I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed," she continued. "Right then and there, I just kept saying, 'How the f--k did you let that happen?’"

"He publicly humiliated me. Everything's on Instagram, everything's on social media, so it was an ongoing fight, all the time, every single day."

"I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you wanna do, I don't want to be a part of that,'" she added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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