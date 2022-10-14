Kim Kardashian 'had sex in front of fireplace' with ex-Pete Davidson following her grandma's advice

TV personality, internet sensation and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian recently revealed intimate details of her personal life with her ex-boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. During the latest episode of the second season of her show The Kardashians on Thursday, Kim told her grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell, mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian that she had sex with Pete Davidson 'in front of the fireplace'. Kim recalled Mary's advice and said she did it in her honour. (Also Read | Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson breakup amid ‘busy schedules’ after nine months of relationship: reports)

As quoted by Fox News, Kim said, "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours. And I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace'. And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you." Teasing Kim, MJ asked if the fireplace was in the lobby of the hotel and she refuted it.

Kim also added, "Speaking of Pete, I have to tell you guys something. I'm saying I'm really excited that he's going to space. Jeff Bezos is sending him to space." Pete called Kim at that very moment and said that his personal life was 'scarier'. He added that he couldn't wait to get away from everybody. Pete also said that he thought he would 'stay up there, babe'. In March, Blue Origin announced on Twitter that due to a schedule change, Pete wouldn't join them.

Kim and Pete Davidson were first romantically linked in October 2021 and ended their relationship in August, as per People. "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard," People reported quoting its source. Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October last year, where she and Pete shared an on-screen kiss. Later, they were photographed holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California.

A few weeks ago, Kim unveiled the teaser of The Kardashians in which she was seen finally addressing her relationship with Pete. She talked about how happy her new relationship was making her. The two have not yet addressed the breakup rumours. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West last year and shares four children with the rapper.

