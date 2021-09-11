Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Hollywood / Kirsten Dunst reveals second child with Jesse Plemons was born four months ago, shares name
hollywood

Kirsten Dunst reveals second child with Jesse Plemons was born four months ago, shares name

Actor Kirsten Dunst said, in a new interview, that her second child, a son, was born four months ago. He has been named James Robert.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have a 3-year-old son named Ennis.(Reuters)

It's a baby boy! American actor Kirsten Dunst recently revealed that she and her husband Jesse Plemons welcomed their second child- a son they have named James Robert, four months ago.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted Kirsten Dunst in an interview on Friday, revealing the new addition to her family.

"This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel," Kirsten said sharing about the 18-pound newborn in the interview.

"I'm so tired, I haven't slept through the night in four months, I've developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I'm in a really special place," Kirsten shared.

The Jumanji actor first revealed her pregnancy in March.

Also read: Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst reprising roles for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3; Tobey Maguire, Emma Stone expected to return too

Kirsten and Jesse Plemons who got engaged in January 2017, also have a 3-year-old son named Ennis. The couple met while filming the second season of Fargo in 2015.

The duo will soon share the screen again for Jane Campion's upcoming film The Power of the Dog.

The Power of the Dog will be released in select theaters on November 17 before it gets premiered on Netflix on December 1, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

 

kirsten dunst jesse plemons
