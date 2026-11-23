The glitz and glamour of K-pop come with their fair share of pressure, competition and tough choices. Paramount Pictures has dropped the trailer of K-Pop: The Debut, starring Ji Young Yoo and singer-songwriter Eric Nam. Set in South Korea's music industry, the film follows a young woman who gets an unexpected shot at turning her long-held dream of becoming a K-pop star into reality.

K-Pop: The Debut trailer follows a young woman's journey to Seoul

KATSEYE, ILLIT and BTS soundtrack this new K-pop musical drama starring Ji Young Yoo and Eric Nam. more less

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The story follows Lizzy Lee (Ji Young Yoo), a Korean-American woman who has always tried to live up to her family's expectations. But when she gets a chance to audition for a television competition to form a new K-pop girl group, she decides to take a leap of faith and follow a dream of her own. Her journey takes her to Seoul, where she gets a taste of just how demanding the world of K-pop can be.

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From gruelling performances to fierce competition, Lizzy soon realises that making it in the industry will take more than just talent. Along the way, she meets new people, forms unexpected friendships and faces challenges that test her confidence. As the pressure builds, she must find her own voice and decide how far she is willing to go to make her dream come true. The songs that play througout the trailer are Gnarly by Katseye and Epiphany by BTS' Jin. It seems like they have recorded a female version of the latter for the movie.

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K-Pop: The Debut features several K-pop stars

{{^usCountry}} The film has brought together actors and musicians from different corners of the entertainment industry. Apart from Ji Young Yoo and Eric Nam, the cast features Yoo Ji Tae, Tony Revolori, Gia Kim, Yim Si Wan, Ahin Lee, Aliyah Turner, Renata Vaca, Sung Jun, Kang Sora, Hyongchol Lee, Silia Kapsis, Shana Kim and Park Jubi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film has brought together actors and musicians from different corners of the entertainment industry. Apart from Ji Young Yoo and Eric Nam, the cast features Yoo Ji Tae, Tony Revolori, Gia Kim, Yim Si Wan, Ahin Lee, Aliyah Turner, Renata Vaca, Sung Jun, Kang Sora, Hyongchol Lee, Silia Kapsis, Shana Kim and Park Jubi. {{/usCountry}}

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There is something for K-pop fans to look forward to as well. Girl groups KATSEYE and ILLIT will make special appearances in the film along with Hwasa. The music lineup is equally exciting, with tracks from BTS, Cortis, Enhypen, Ive, Aespa, Illit, Twice, Katseye, Jisoo and Le Sserafim featuring in the film.

K-Pop: The Debut release date and other details

Directed by Benson Lee, the film has been produced by Scott Braun, James H. Shin, Arthur Spector, Bryan Oh and Joshua Davis. John Zaozirny, Martha Fernandez, Joshuah Bearman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro and Andrew Lary are part of the project as executive producers.

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Elyse Hollander has penned the screenplay along with Eileen Shim, based on a story developed by Hollander. Backed by Paramount Pictures and Domain Entertainment, K-Pop: The Debut is scheduled to hit theatres on February 26, 2027.