Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods rekindle friendship after 4-year feud over Tristian Thompson cheating scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, once inseparable best friends, have shocked fans by reuniting after a bitter fallout. The two famous 25-year-olds were recently spotted at a trendy sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, marking the first public appearance they've made together in over four years.

The reunion between Kylie and Jordyn comes after Jordyn was effectively exiled from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. This exile was a consequence of her involvement in an intimate encounter with Tristan Thompson, the basketball star who was in a relationship with Kylie's sister, Khloe Kardashian, at the time.

Photos of the dinner outing were quickly shared on The Daily Mail, causing a social media frenzy. Jordyn even took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie wearing the same outfit she wore during the outing—a stunning red, orange, and purple dress from her own clothing line, Woods by Jordyn, complemented by a fashionable gold choker.

Curiously, neither Kylie nor Jordyn has addressed the reunion or commented on the status of their friendship. When approached for a statement, their representatives remained tight-lipped, leaving fans hungry for answers.

The history between these former best friends is filled with drama. Back in February 2019, news broke that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with Jordyn at a house party. The scandal rocked the Kardashian-Jenner family, leading to Khloe and Tristan's breakup.

In a subsequent interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, Jordyn denied sleeping with Tristan but admitted that he had kissed her. She apologized to Khloe, insisting she never intended to break up their relationship. Khloe, however, took to Twitter to express her anger, accusing Jordyn of lying and holding her responsible for the family's demise.

Kylie, torn between her loyalty to her sister and her longtime friend, chose to unfollow Jordyn on Instagram and kept her distance. The fallout played out on the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with Khloe and Kylie expressing their hurt and disappointment.

Now, it seems the wounds have started to heal, as Khloe recently revealed on a KUWTK reunion show that she no longer holds a grudge against Jordyn. This revelation, coupled with the reunion of Kylie and Jordyn, has fans wondering if forgiveness and reconciliation are truly possible in the world of reality TV and celebrity feuds.

