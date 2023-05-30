Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoying each other's company, but ‘It’s nothing serious'

The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner and Dune star Timothée Chalamet, continue to enjoy each other's company without any official labels attached.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet is seeing each other. (Image Credit: Getty Images/ People)

According to a source close to the 25-year-old reality TV star-businesswoman, they still spend time together when both are in Jenner's hometown, Los Angeles.

While there have been speculations about their relationship, the insider clarified “Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus in being a mom,” and their connection is “not serious” at the moment.

Representatives for both Jenner and Chalamet have not provided any comments regarding the matter, when reached out.

In mid-April, eminent PEOPLE Magazine reported that Jenner and Chalamet crossed paths earlier this year at an event in Europe. Sources confirmed that they were getting to know each other and spending time together. Their bond seemed to grow stronger as they continued to meet up “Every week,” engaging in meaningful conversations.

However, it is evident that the famous reality star wants to keep things casual and without any pressure. Sources confirmed that the duo were “hanging out and getting to know each other.” The insider also revealed that she enjoys dating but prioritizes her role as a mother to her two children.

Jenner shares her 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 15-month-old son Aire with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017.

As fans eagerly follow the developments in their relationship, both the Kyle Cosmetics founder and Dune star remain focused on their respective careers.

Kylie is busy with her highly successful Kylie Cosmetics brand, while Chalamet has gained acclaim for his performances in films like "Call Me by Your Name" and "Little Women." He has upcoming projects including "Dune: Part Two" and an original story film about the iconic character Willy Wonka, both slated for release later this year.

While the brewing dynamics between Jenner and Chalamet continue to intrigue their fans, it's evident that Kylie values her role as a mother above all else. As for their relationship status, it remains undefined and without any official commitment. As they navigate their personal lives and professional careers, the public will eagerly await any updates on their connection.