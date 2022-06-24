Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals boyfriend's reaction to their dating rumours: 'He's supportive, met Johnny'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez earned a celebrity status after she supported him and grilled his ex-wife Amber Heard during the high-profile televised trial in Virginia last month. During the trial, several rumours about Johnny and Camille dating each other also surfaced on social media. Camille, who later clarified that there is nothing to these reports and that she is in a relationship with someone else, has now revealed her boyfriend's reaction to the rumours. Also Read| Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez calls reports of her dating actor 'sexist'

Camille, who is dating an England-based WeWork executive Edward Owen, said he has been supportive of her. She also shared that he paid no heed to the rumours of her dating Johnny Depp.

She told Access Hollywood, "He's wonderful and supportive and loves me; has met Johnny. He knows that I've worked for Johnny for four-and-a-half years now, so there was no issue there ever. He's just wonderful and supportive."

In the interview, Camille also said that she will continue to work for Johnny and also hinted that the actor is preparing to file another lawsuit in an unknown matter. She said, "We have another potential trial coming up in July."

Camille had previously said that she finds the dating rumours about her and Johnny 'sexist' in nature, and noted that it's also unethical for a lawyer to date their clients. She told People magazine, “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny--who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now--that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear."

Johnny was represented by Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez at the trial, which ended with a judgement in his favour. After the successful trial, Camille was promoted to a partner at her law firm Brown Rudnick.

