Leonardo DiCaprio searched by cops, Travis Scott turned away at Ibiza party

Leonardo DiCaprio was stopped and searched by Spanish police outside an exclusive private party without even realizing who he was. Leonardo DiCaprio stopped by police in Ibiza during a routine security check at a private party, leading to a brief identification encounter before he and his group were allowed entry. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)(AFP)

Daily Mail cited footage, lensed earlier this month, showing the 50-year-old Oscar winner on the street alongside his girlfriend, 27-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, and a small group of friends. Officers can be seen inspecting the contents of DiCaprio’s pockets as part of a routine security check.

A woman, believed to be Ceretti, can be heard saying, “they are searching me full on right now,” while DiCaprio, notably without his usual cap or face covering, complies with the officers’ instructions.

Police demand Leo's ID at private Ibiza party

Eyewitnesses told the Daily Mail that the Hollywood star ultimately had to introduce himself to the police, who then asked for identification. Then, only the group was allowed to enter the event, which was hosted at a private Ibiza villa by tequila brand Patrón and Spanish actor-singer Aron Piper.

Notably, the same night, Travis Scott was reportedly turned away, while others who attended included model Kendall Jenner and DiCaprio’s longtime friend and fellow actor Tobey Maguire.

“Stars are just like us, Leo was one of many famous faces at the event. Even he gets doubted at the door. The police did a double take when Leo checked in. He was kind and joking with them,” a source told the Daily Mail.

DiCaprio and Ceretti are said to have met at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival during the premiere of his Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon. Since then, they have been spotted together in various settings, including earlier this month on a double date with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez aboard Bezos’s $500 million superyacht off the coast of Ibiza.

Ceretti, who was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri, has occasionally been photographed wearing a ring on her wedding finger, though sources insist the couple are not engaged.