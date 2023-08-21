‘Looking at my ring…’: Jennifer Lopez gives a poetic touch to her wish for Ben Affleck on their marriage anniversary

Jennifer Lopez donned the hat of a poet in a heart-felt wish to husband Ben Affleck on their first marriage anniversary, on Monday. Lopez and Affleck had got married in 2022 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Later, the couple had their marriage celebration on August 20, 2022 at Affleck's residence in Georgia.

Jennifer Lopez with her husband Ben Affleck(Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

Taking to Instagram, Lopez posted a photograph from their marriage in which the couple are seen smiling heartily, with Affleck holding the actress in his arms.

"One year ago today…Dear Ben, Sitting here alone. Looking at my ring ring. Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here. Without a rewind. Oh my. This is my life…Jennifer," wrote Lopez in a poetic manner.

The couple's 'rollercoaster' relationship with each other

The relationship between Lopez and Affleck had its ups and downs like a rollercoaster. The couple first started dating in 2001 on the sets of the film Gigli when Lopez was still married to Cris Judd. After Lopez's divorce from Judd, she got engaged to Affleck in 2002. Lopez and Affleck split in 2004.

After years, they again started dating in 2022 and got married.

Lopez's recent birthday wish for Affleck

Recently, on 15 August, Lopez had shared a lovely birthday wish for Affleck who turned 51 on the day. On Instagram, Lopez had shared an adorable video in which the couple were seen riding in a car and singing Sam Cooke's "What A Wonderful World" song. "Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!," Lopez had posted.

The couple's previous relationships

With ex-husband Marc Anthony, Lopez shares her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

On the other hand, Affleck shares three children namely Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.