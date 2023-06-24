Los Angeles authorities confirm cause of death of ‘Eight Is Enough’ star Adam Rich

The cause of Adam Rich's death in January has been confirmed. Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office have listed the manner of his death as an accident due to "effects of fentanyl."

Adam Rich(Getty Images)

On January 7, 2023, at the age of 54 years, Rich was found dead inside his home. The cause of his death was deferred pending investigation. However, at the time, law enforcement sources had claimed that there was no sign of foul play when his body was discovered.

Rich was best known for his role in the hit sitcom "Eight Is Enough" where he played the character of Nicholas Bradford. The series ran for five seasons from 1977-1981. He was also associated with ABC's Code Red in 1981 and 1983's Dungeons & Dragons.

Some of his "Eight Is Enough" co-stars had mourned his death.

Willie Aames, who played Rich's brother in the sitcom called him "a lifelong friend" in an emotional post on Facebook.

"This morning [my wife] Winnie woke me with the heartbreaking news of Adam Rich's passing. I'm gutted. Adam was more than a colleague. He was very much my only little brother. A lifelong friend," Willie Aames had written.

Rich's on-screen stepmother Betty Buckley had taken to Instagram and posted a tribute for him, writing: "Adam Rich was a light and my young pal for the four seasons I was blessed to work with him on Eight Is Enough. I adored him and loved working with him in our scenes together on the show. He was so sweet, funny, fresh and natural. He brought a lot of joy to all of us on the show and to our audiences. Adam and I have remained friends all of these years. His love and support have always meant a lot to me."

Rich suffered from substance abuse issues. In 1991, he was accused of stealing a drug-filled syringe at an LA hospital, where he was being treated for a dislocated shoulder. In 2002, he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.