Madame Web trailer: Dakota Johnson's Spidey-sense is tingling in new Marvel adventure. Watch

Spider-Verse is expanding with Madame Web set to release in 2024. The trailer for Dakota Johnson-starrer Marvel's new adventure film trailer was recently unveiled by Sony Pictures. Alongside Johnson as Cassandra Web a.k.a Madame Web, the Euphoria fame Sydney Sweeney stars as Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman. The brand-new trailer teases the domain expansion of Spider-Verse with fresh superheroes.

Dakota Johnson in Madame Web(YouTube)

Johnson's Cassandra Web possesses spidey-sense, a psychic ability which allows her to foresee the future. The trailer highlights the titular character predicting the arrival of three more characters, hinting at a powerful team-up of new superheroes. A trailer also sets up for a thrilling adventure with lots of action and fight sequences.

The upcoming Marvel film with an all-female lead is Directed by S.J. Clarkson, based on a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. Apart from the 50 Shades of Grey star and Sweeney, the cast also includes Emma Roberts as Mary Parker, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Adam Scott as Ben Parker, Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin, and Tahar Rahim.

Sweeney praised her costars earlier this year, saying, “We had so much fun together. I'm really excited that it's just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see.” She also explained how superheroes have been her “entire life.” “Those [movies] are all my parents ever wanted to go see. I think I've seen The Avengers probably 20, 30-plus times. My family, they love [them]... I could not have made them happier choosing to do [Madame Web],” Sweeney said as per Digital Spy.

Although the filming for Madame Web was wrapped up in 2022, Sony Pictures has maintained a level of secrecy around it, with the first trailer only being released now. It takes place in the same universe as the two Venom movies but there's no confirmation yet whether Madame Web will receive a crossover from either Venom film.

