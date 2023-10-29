MAGA circles point fingers at COVID vaccines in Matthew Perry's tragic passing

The sudden passing of beloved Friends star Matthew Perry at the age of 54 has left fans and the world in shock. Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit NBC series, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home, with authorities yet to release the official cause of death. However, this tragic loss has prompted a surge of unfounded conspiracy theories, primarily from some MAGA influencers and vaccine skeptics, who claim the COVID-19 vaccine played a role in his death.

Matthew Perry on the famous television sitcom Friends as Chandler Bing.(Screengrab)

Despite no concrete evidence linking Perry's demise to the COVID-19 vaccine, several vaccine skeptics have taken to social media platforms to propagate these baseless theories. Perry had previously endorsed vaccines during the pandemic, including promoting a T-shirt with a humorous reference to his famous character: "Could I be any more vaccinated?"

Kandiss Taylor, a 2022 Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary candidate, insinuated on Twitter that there might be a connection between Perry's death and the vaccine. She stated, "Not a conspiracy when it is truth. Correlation doesn't lie. That's what all research does to find significance. Stop being offended and get on your knees and pray for healing. Find Jesus. He paid for all sickness. Healing is in him."

Another far-right activist, Laura Loomer, questioned the circumstances of Perry's passing, tweeting, "Matthew Perry is dead at 54. Sounds like he drowned in the Jacuzzi. Wonder if it's COVID 'vaccine' related. He often talked about how he was proud to be extremely vaccinated."

Former Republican candidate Robby Starbuck called for an investigation into the potential link between Perry's cardiac arrest and his support for COVID-19 vaccines. While emphasizing the need for a thorough inquiry, Starbuck acknowledged Perry's positive impact and expressed condolences to his loved ones.

The unverified claims also spread on X (formerly Twitter), with users like Matt Wallace speculating about the vaccine's involvement in Perry's death. It's worth noting that such theories have arisen previously, attributing various deaths to COVID-19 vaccinations, although these claims have been widely debunked by health authorities.

As of May 10, 2023, over 81% of the U.S. population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration requires healthcare providers to report post-vaccination deaths to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which has received 0.0029% of such reports between December 2020 and March 2023.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has consistently emphasized that COVID-19 vaccines significantly reduce the risk of death from the virus and its complications while posing no greater risk of non-COVID causes of death than being unvaccinated.

