...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Maggie Gyllenhaal to serve as President of Venice Film Festival 2026 jury

Maggie Gyllenhaal, fresh from acclaim for her recent directorial, The Bride, will head the jury at the 2026 edition of the Venice Film Festival.

Apr 24, 2026 08:37 am IST
AP |
Advertisement

Actor and filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal will preside over the main competition jury for the 83rd Venice International Film Festival later this year. Festival organisers announced the selection on Thursday.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is Venice jury chair

Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet of the 80th Venice Film Festival on September 8, 2023 at Venice Lido. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)(AFP)

Gyllenhaal, who most recently directed The Bride!, brought her directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, to the festival in 2021. Her adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel, starring Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson, won the festival’s screenplay award that year.

“Maggie Gyllenhaal embodies an artistic path of uncommon consistency, constructed over time with intelligence and courage,” festival director Alberto Barbera said in a statement. “Having her as the president of our jury means being able to rely on an authoritative and independent voice.”

The jury, which will eventually be filled out with others in the international film community, is responsible for watching all the competition titles and assigning prizes, including the Golden Lion.

Previous winners at Venice

Last year, Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother was awarded the top prize by the Alexander Payne-led jury over the likes of Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

 
venice film festival
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Maggie Gyllenhaal to serve as President of Venice Film Festival 2026 jury
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.