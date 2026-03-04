Jake Gyllenhaal on working with sister Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Bride: ‘She’s been directing me since we were kids’

In a statement, Jake said, “My first impression of the script was that it was truly one of a kind. A singular vision from a brilliant mind. It felt completely individual, unlike anything I’d encountered before.I had spoken with my sister about the project for a couple of years beforehand, but when I finally read the script, it was as if she had somehow gathered and distilled all the ideas she’d been contemplating and metabolising for so many years, and woven them into this rich, deep, modern classic. I was blown away by the world she created on the page.”

The Bride!, starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley in lead roles, is gearing up for release this Friday. A bold reimagining of the Bride of Frankenstein, the film is written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. Maggie's brother, actor Jake Gyllenhaal , also plays a pivotal role in it as the Matinee’s beloved Hollywood idol, Ronnie Reed. Jake has now opened up about his experience of collaborating with Maggie on the film.

‘This wasn’t our first time working together’ Speaking further about working with Maggie, he added, “The truth is, she’s been directing me since we were kids! I just didn’t realise it would eventually become official! So, in some ways, this wasn’t our first time working together, but it was the first time in a professional setting. And honestly, working with her as a director was an absolute joy. There really aren’t words that fully do it justice. Who would have thought the two of us would grow up to do what we’ve loved for so much of our lives, and get to do it together? Watching my sister bring her vision to life was incredibly special. Pride isn’t quite the right word. It just felt right. Totally and absolutely natural and deeply meaningful. It was truly an honour to work with her. She’s the genuine article: a brilliant writer and director.”

The Bride! also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening and Penélope Cruz. The official logline of the film reads, “A lonely “Frank” (Christian Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Jessie Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!”

The Bride! will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, releasing in India on March 6.