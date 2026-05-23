Mandalorian and Grogu: Is there a post credits scene? Ending explained for Star Wars movie

The new Star Wars film The Mandalorian and Grogu is the latest chapter in Din Djarin’s hunt for Commander Coin and the Hutt Syndicate. The story brought a full‑scale clash on Nal Hutta for the viewers before it settled on a quieter, domestic note for Din and Grogu.

What happens in the ending

Djarin and his apprentice Grogu are enlisted by the New Republic in the Mandalorian and Grogu movie.(X/@BeyondReporter_)

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The film’s final act centers on a showdown at the Hutt palace on Nal Hutta. Din Djarin, Grogu, and Jabba's son Rotta (voiced by Jeremy Allen White) race to stop the Hutt Twins and the Warlord, Lord Janu (Johnny Coyne). New Republic contact Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver) is also involved, coordinating from Adelphi Base.

In the palace, Din discovers that the Hutts never intended to keep their promise to the New Republic. The climax contains a close‑call sacrifice when Din Djarin tries to shield Grogu and the group, only to be dragged toward death in the swamps. Just in time, Grogu uses the Force to intervene, pulling Din back.

Also Read: When does ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ take place in the Star Wars timeline? Explained

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{{^usCountry}} After the New Republic sends a squad of X‑wings led by Colonel Ward, the Hutt compound is destroyed in a massive blast. The Hutt Twins are eaten by the albino Dragonsnake kept under their throne room, and their droid army is wiped out. The only major villain to survive is the bounty hunter Embo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the New Republic sends a squad of X‑wings led by Colonel Ward, the Hutt compound is destroyed in a massive blast. The Hutt Twins are eaten by the albino Dragonsnake kept under their throne room, and their droid army is wiped out. The only major villain to survive is the bounty hunter Embo. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the final scene, Din and Grogu return to their home on the planet Nevarro. They are joined by allies, including Burg (Jon Favreau), and the two wrap up the film in a rare moment of calm. The ending echoes the Season 3 finale of the series, where Din officially adopts Grogu as his son and they settle into a stable life while still working for the New Republic. Is there a post‑credits scene? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the final scene, Din and Grogu return to their home on the planet Nevarro. They are joined by allies, including Burg (Jon Favreau), and the two wrap up the film in a rare moment of calm. The ending echoes the Season 3 finale of the series, where Din officially adopts Grogu as his son and they settle into a stable life while still working for the New Republic. Is there a post‑credits scene? {{/usCountry}}

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The film does not include a mid‑credits or post‑credits sequence.

Fans have reacted on social media about the ending of the film. A user on a r/StarWars thread wrote, “No stinger, but the ending was clean enough to let things sit."

Another viewer on X posted, “Kind of refreshing to have a Star Wars movie that doesn’t tease the next project at the very end.” For now, the film ends on clean note for the viewers instead of dropping hints for any upcoming films.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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