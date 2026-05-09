Grogu steals the show in The Mandalorian and Grogu press tour: Watch the cutest Star Wars icon fans can't get enough of

May the Force be with you on May 22, as the all-new The Mandalorian and Grogu prepares to arrive in theatres. Ahead of its highly anticipated release, the global press tour is in full swing, with the cast and filmmakers making stops in Paris and London this week. The team delighted fans through special screenings, appearances, and a series of fan events celebrating the next chapter in the Star Wars universe. Director Jon Favreau, holding Grogu, alognside Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver, posing for photographers upon arrival at the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu fan event in London. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Also Read | What did Mark Hamill say about Trump? ‘Star Wars’ actor under fire for Bluesky post on POTUS Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and director, co-writer, and producer Jon Favreau first visited the City of Light for a special screening of film footage attended by over 2,000 fans at Le Grand Rex. The team later travelled to London for the UK fan event at Cineworld IMAX Leicester Square, where they were also joined by producer Kathleen Kennedy. However, there’s one tiny cast member who’s effortlessly stealing the spotlight everywhere the team goes! Grogu steals the show Grogu, the tiny green gremlin belonging to the same mysterious species as Yoda, is set to make his big-screen debut in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Throughout the ongoing press tour, the adorable Jedi apprentice has completely stolen the show, taking over the internet through endless memes, merchandise, and an ever-growing fanbase. During a recent interview, Sigourney Weaver and Pedro Pascal were asked about their scene-stealing co-star – and the duo could not stop gushing over Grogu.

Making her debut in the Star Wars universe, Sigourney could not hide her affection for Grogu as she said, “I love the little hairs on his head, his ears, how expressive he is, and his nails.” Meanwhile, Pedro playfully added, “He's even had a manicure for the event, so we know who the real star is." He also reflected on how deeply the bond between his character Din Djarin and Grogu has resonated with audiences over the years, adding that he believes several emotional moments in the upcoming film will stay with viewers long after they leave the cinema.