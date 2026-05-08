What did Mark Hamill say about Trump? ‘Star Wars’ actor under fire for Bluesky post on POTUS

‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill sparked a row on Thursday after posting a photo of Donald Trump in a grave on his BlueSky account. It prompted a reaction from the White House, which called Hamill a "sick individual." Hamill has since deleted the image. Donald Trump (L) and Mark Hamill. (File Photos)

Mark Hamill is a legendary name in Hollywood with global fame, thanks to his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the classic 'Star Wars' films. As a result, the White House was quick to react and brand Hamill a "Radical Left lunatic."

What Did Mark Hamill Say About Trump? Hamil posted an AI-generated photo of Trump in a gravesite with "If Only" written on it in block letters. Trump's eyes are closed in the photo, and he is surrounded by daisies. The gravestone read: "Donald J Trump 1946-2024”.

The photo was accompanied by a scathing caption on the 79-year-old's tenure as president and a prediction that the Republicans are going to lose in the upcoming midterm elections in November.

"If Only- He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes," Trump wrote. "Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. #don_TheCON.”

This story is being updated.