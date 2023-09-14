Margot Robbie joins protest for SAG-AFTRA rally amid ongoing strike, fans say ‘This Barbie believes in fair wages’

This Barbie supports writers’ and actors’ rights! Margot Robbie joined the SAG-AFTRA rally as she was spotted at the picket line on Wednesday. Margot Robbie starred in and produced the biggest film of the year, Barbie. Fans reacted to Margot's pictures that quickly went viral on social media. (Also read: Barbie's Greta Gerwig is first women director to enter Hollywood's billionaire club, film earns $1bn)

Margot Robbie joins protest rally

Margot Robbie was spotted marching with protestors.

The Oscar nominee wore an oversized white SAG-AFTRA T-shirt, and kept her blonde hair down as she joined fellow actors and writers in the rally in West Hollywood. Also spotted right behind her was Samara Weaving. Both of them had starred in last year's Babylon. They seen holding signs and chanting slogans in support of the strikes.

As pictures of Margot Robbie marching at the strike line went viral, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and reacted in the comments. On wrote, "Good for her, and also for the equally awesome Samara Weaving right behind her." Another said, "She looks like she just rolled out of bed in that shirt and still looks fine as hell." A fan wrote, 'this is how strikes are won." "Come on Barbie lets go strike!" said another. "This Barbie believes in fair wages and union representation," quipped another fan.

More details

The strike began on July 14, just a week before Margot Robbie's Barbie saw the theatrical release on July 21. The Greta Gerwig film that starred her and Ryan Gosling as Mattel dolls, created a box office phenomenon at the box office and collected a whopping $1 billion globally.

Due to the ongoing strike, several Hollywood productions and promotional tours have been halted. The members of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike to provide its members with fair negotiations with studios and streaming services.

Earlier, while giving interviews during the London premiere, Margot had been asked by Sky News if she will be supporting the strike. To this, she said, "Absolutely," and added, “I very much am in support of all the unions and I’m a part of SAG, so I would absolutely stand by them.”

