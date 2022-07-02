When Margot Robbie said her Wolf Of Wall Street sex scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio were ‘awkward’

Margot Robbie made a mark in the 2013 film The Wolf Of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese. Since then, she’s held onto the spotlight as she continues working in films like Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, where she played Harley Quinn. Margot celebrates her 32nd birthday on Saturday. In an old interview, the actor spoke about one of her most famous roles – Naomi Lapaglia. She revealed what it was really like filming intimate scenes with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, admitting it was ‘awkward.’ Read more: The Wolf of Wall Street means business

Margot revealed that her first proper on-screen sex scene was with Leonardo. Getting up close and personal with the actor was not easy for Margot, who made her Hollywood debut with The Wolf Of Wall Street as the wife of Leo's character Jordan Belfort. She said that acting in a love scene in front of ‘tons of people’ was uncomfortable.

In a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Margot spoke about filming the ‘awkward’ scenes with Leo. “I’d done scenes where it’s leading into sex or sex has just finished. But I hadn’t done a start-to-finish sex scene like I did in Wolf Of Wall Street. That was my first. Tons of people are watching you. It’s so awkward. It’s just like, this is what you need to do – get on with it. The sooner you do it, the sooner you can stop doing it.”

In an older interview, Margot also opened up about the difficulty of pretending to make love on a huge pile of cash. She said after a scene, her back was ‘covered in a thousand red scratches’.

"I got a million paper cuts on my back from all that money. It's not as glamorous as it sounds… maybe real money is a bit softer, but the fake money is like paper,” she told The Daily Beast in 2014.

Margot stars as the iconic doll, Barbie, in her next film with actor Ryan Gosling. He plays her boyfriend Ken. The Warner Bros. movie directed by Greta Gerwig is currently being filmed in Los Angeles. Barbie is scheduled to be released in July 2023.

