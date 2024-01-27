Martin Scorsese, Lily Gladstone react to Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars snub: ‘Told him how upset we all were’

Martin Scorsese's period epic Killers of the Flower Moon made history with its nominations at Oscars 2024. While both the filmmaker and the leading lady, Lily Gladstone, got historic nods, Leonardo DiCaprio was snubbed in the Best Actor category. Now, in an interview to Variety, Martin and Lily have reacted to Leonardo's snub. (Also Read: Martin Scorsese interview: ‘Barbie and Oppenheimer’s success offers hope for a different cinema to emerge') Martin Scorsese, Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio pose together at the 14th Governors Awards in Los Angeles(Reuters)

What Martin said

“He went so far into the complexities and contradictions of a man who was so weak, so malleable, who did such unspeakable things, but who also truly loved his wife. Leo fearlessly created a true Everyman… an Everyman that people just don’t want to acknowledge. So that will endure,” Martin told the publication.

What Lily said

Lily shared a personal anecdote where she revealed her parents didn't approve of Leonardo's snub either. She told the publication, "He was the first to text me congratulations, with popping confetti. I told him how upset we all were. My nomination is equal parts his. I would not have been able to do what I did without his generosity as an actor and as a human being.”

Killers at Oscars 2024

Martin made history when he became the most-nominated living director with his 10th nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon this year. In the process, he surpassed Steven Spielberg to achieve the feat. As the icing on the cake, Lily Gladstone became the first Native American actor to be nominated in the Best Actress category.

Lily knew she wanted to be somewhere special when the Oscar news came. And that somewhere was not home, watching on TV, but in Oklahoma with the Osage community, where the real-life version of her character lived and where Killers of the Flower Moon is centered.

“I wanted to be as close to Mollie Kyle and her family as I could be. So I’m here in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Once things wrap up, I think I’m gonna load up and drive out to Fairfax and Gray Horse and pay my respects there," she told The Associated Press.

Leonardo last won an Oscar for The Revenant in 2016.

